NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after buying an additional 1,369,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

