NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. NMI has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 92.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.