NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNN. B. Riley cut their target price on NNN REIT from $49.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Colliers Securities lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of NNN opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,817.56. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 50,213 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 17.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 188,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

