Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.21 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 935,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 180,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

