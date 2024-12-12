Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 402.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 389.8% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,138,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after acquiring an additional 906,172 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $41,088,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,917,000 after purchasing an additional 727,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

