Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.