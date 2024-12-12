Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Kellanova by 227.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,568,168 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

