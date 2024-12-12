Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,756 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,909,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.