Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

