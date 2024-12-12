Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nordson also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.70-$10.50 EPS.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.93. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $222.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

