Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$655.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.9 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.500 EPS.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.55. 530,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.91. Nordson has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

