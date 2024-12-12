Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Marnie Finlayson Buys 2,962 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Marnie Finlayson bought 2,962 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.20 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of A$47,984.40 ($30,563.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

