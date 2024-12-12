Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Semtech Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. Semtech has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $70.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 115.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

