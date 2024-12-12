Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 692.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 257.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 563.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWN opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

