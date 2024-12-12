NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 700 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

