Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.74. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 1,965,599 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

