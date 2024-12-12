Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.