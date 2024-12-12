Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.