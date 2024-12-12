Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.11. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,281. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $128,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,680.16. The trade was a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $437,453. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,482,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

