NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $22.99. NuScale Power shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 2,033,796 shares traded.

SMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. The trade was a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,237 shares of company stock worth $6,053,065. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

