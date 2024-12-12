Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $366,075.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,211,697.84. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 536,600 shares of company stock worth $6,968,951 in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 1,411.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 133.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.84 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 83,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,241. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.