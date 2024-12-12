NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.80 and last traded at $137.09. Approximately 58,693,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 385,713,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $188,359,199. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

