NWF Group’s (NWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NWF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.50 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 48,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The firm has a market cap of £76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.

Get NWF Group alerts:

About NWF Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.