NWF Group’s (NWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
NWF Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NWF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.50 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 48,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The firm has a market cap of £76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22.
About NWF Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NWF Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.