Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $839.75 million and $96.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.40 or 0.03880673 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00017834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11952264 USD and is up 11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $98,900,021.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

