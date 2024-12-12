Oasys 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $152.08 million and $1.88 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,076.86 or 0.99684079 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,666.34 or 0.99279213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,419,926,333 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,416,304,785.4775352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04493583 USD and is up 8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,835,076.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.