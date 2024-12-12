Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
