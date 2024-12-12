OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 39.0% in November

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.49.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

