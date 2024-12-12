OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 39.0% in November

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OceanPal Price Performance
OP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.49.
OceanPal Company Profile
