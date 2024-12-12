Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddity Tech traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.38. Approximately 105,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 650,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.45.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

