OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Short Interest Down 68.4% in November

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH remained flat at $22.61 on Wednesday. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $22.66.

Get OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 alerts:

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.