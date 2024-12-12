Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Cyrus Harmon Sells 8,256 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $77,358.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,235.49. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 2,119,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,302. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

