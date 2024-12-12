Oliver Tant Buys 12,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,564.74).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 370.70 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.88. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($7.83).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 565 ($7.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Investec set a 495.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 561.22 ($7.16).

View Our Latest Analysis on BME

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.