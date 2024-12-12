Oliver Tant Buys 12,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,564.74).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 370.70 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.88. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($7.83).
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
