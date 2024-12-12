Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $246,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $3,614,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 46,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

