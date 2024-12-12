OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $68.62 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $68.62 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000589 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.