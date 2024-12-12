OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,068,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,794,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,411,477 shares in the company, valued at $331,361,904.12. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

