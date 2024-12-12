Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,273 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.92. 212,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,590. This trade represents a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.