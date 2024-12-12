Optimist Retirement Group LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $109,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.6 %

NAPR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.