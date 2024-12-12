Optimist Retirement Group LLC Purchases 3,338 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.30. 98,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

