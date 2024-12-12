Optimist Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,184 shares of company stock worth $60,878,829. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 235,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,098. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

