Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.60. 624,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,405. The company has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.16. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.68.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

