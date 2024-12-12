Optimist Retirement Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 790.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $348,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 119,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,922. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $200.45 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

