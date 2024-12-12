Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

ORCL opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $494.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 139,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

