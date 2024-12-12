Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 437,401,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,228% from the average daily volume of 32,929,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan. In addition, it holds interest in the gold licenses, including Jundee East project that comprises 29 blocks covering and area of approximately 89.3 square kilometers; and the Northern Zone project, which covers an area of 82 hectares located in Western Australia, as well as develops green hydrogen project in Pakistan.

