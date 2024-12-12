Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 33.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $201.14 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

