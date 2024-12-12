Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 139.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 261.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

