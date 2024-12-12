Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,434,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,310.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 322,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,410,000 after purchasing an additional 309,429 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $250.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.26 and a 12-month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

