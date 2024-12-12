Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,988,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $640.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $460.48 and a 1 year high of $646.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

