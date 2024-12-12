Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

