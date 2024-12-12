Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

