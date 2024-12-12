Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

