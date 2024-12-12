Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in BCE by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.737 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,214.29%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.